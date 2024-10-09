(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The recently published Conversational AI Emotional Footprint Report from Info-Tech Research Group highlights the top AI virtual assistants that are helping organizations automate customer interactions and streamline workflows, enabling them to navigate today's evolving efficiently. The report insights are based on user feedback on the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its Conversational AI Emotional Footprint Report , which identifies five Conversational AI providers as Champions for 2024. The report findings are based on data from SoftwareReviews, a division of the global research and advisory firm and

a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape.



Conversational AI (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

Conversational AI software, or virtual assistants, can transform how organizations interact with customers, handle requests, and process workflows by automating tasks that traditionally required human intervention. Leveraging advanced natural language processing (NLP), these AI-powered tools can simulate human-like interactions, offering instant responses to queries via text or voice. Organizations using conversational AI may benefit from enhanced customer experience, operational efficiency, and cost savings, as virtual assistants can handle large volumes of interactions around the clock.

Data from 283 end-user reviews on SoftwareReviews was used to identify the top Conversational AI software providers in the firm's 2024 Emotional Footprint report for the category. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering options to streamline communication strategies.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2024 Conversational AI Champions are as follows:



FPT , 99 NEF, ranked high for being generous.

Dialogflow , 98 NEF, ranked high for being reliable.

Qualified , 98 NEF, ranked high for being fair.

Kore XO Platform , 96 NEF, ranked high for enabling productivity. Ada , 98 NEF, ranked high for being including client-friendly policies.

Analyst Insight:

"Conversational AI is revolutionizing the way businesses engage with customers and manage operations. By automating routine interactions and workflows, these AI-driven tools enable companies to offer faster, more personalized service, while freeing up employees to focus on higher-value tasks,"

says

Benedict Chang , advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews.

"By offering an automated avenue for customers to interact with the business, Conversational AI is quickly positioning itself as a core pillar of a business' shift-left strategy. As advancements in natural language processing continue, organizations that invest in conversational AI are gaining a competitive edge, optimizing both customer experience and operational efficiency in today's fast-paced digital landscape."



The use of conversational AI can also help streamline workflows by automating routine tasks, enabling employees to focus on higher-value activities. When implementing these technologies, organizations should consider the need for ongoing AI training, managing data privacy concerns, and ensuring that virtual assistants are able to handle complex, nuanced customer interactions, which often require more sophisticated understanding and adaptability.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.



Read the full report: Best Conversational AI Providers 2024

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .



About Info-Tech Research Group



Info-Tech Research Group

is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.



To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech

and connect via LinkedIn and X .



About SoftwareReviews



SoftwareReviews

is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.



For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.



SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED