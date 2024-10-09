عربي


The Most Internet-Addicted Nations: Study Reveals


(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A recent study conducted by ZeroBounce analyzed data across various countries to identify the most Internet-addicted nations. Key metrics included time spent per week using social media, streaming TV shows, online shopping, administrative tasks (like online banking), video calling, looking up recipes, and e-learning. The study ranks countries based on a composite score that reflects their overall internet usage patterns.

  • Brazil ranks first in the list of the most internet-addicted countries, with the highest weekly time spent on social media, streaming TV shows, and e-learning.
  • South Korea stands out for its high time spent streaming TV shows, highlighting a strong preference for digital content consumption.
  • Hong Kong leads in video calling and shows significant engagement in online shopping, taking the second spot on the rank.

Findings summed up:

1. Brazil

Brazil's score: 100/100

Brazil ranks first as the most internet-addicted country, with its population spending more time online than any other nation. Brazilians clock in 13:03 hours weekly, streaming TV shows, the highest among all countries, and 11:19 hours on social media, the second-highest after Mexico. This extensive internet usage is further complemented by 5:28 hours dedicated to e-learning, which is also the highest time spent in this category across all nations.

2. Hong Kong

Hong Kong's score: 96.75/100

Hong Kong takes second place with an impressive online presence dominated by communication and e-commerce. Residents spend 5:27 hours per week on video calling, the highest of all countries, and 5:23 hours on online shopping, making Hong Kong the leader in e-commerce time. The country devotes 4:41 hours to administrative tasks such as online banking, which is also the highest in this category, showcasing the population's internet reliance.

3. Mexico

Mexico's score: 91.58/100

Mexico ranks third with 12:33 hours per week spent on streaming TV shows, making it the second-highest country in this category. Mexico also leads in social media usage, with residents spending 12:29 hours per week-the highest among all nations.

4. Australia

Australia's score: 88.32/100

Australia takes fourth place, with Australians spending 9:14 hours per week on social media and 6:29 hours streaming TV shows. They also dedicate 3:18 hours per week to online shopping. This mix of activities shows a combination of entertainment, social interaction, and e-commerce habits in their digital usage.

5. Taiwan

Taiwan's score: 84.76/100

Taiwan ranks fifth, with residents spending significant time across a variety of online activities. On average, Taiwanese people spend 6:34 hours per week streaming TV shows and 4:27 hours shopping online. Their relatively high time spent on e-learning (2:35 hours) also highlights Taiwan's Internet-addiction.

6. South Korea

South Korea's score: 83.10/100

South Korea ranks sixth with 7:38 hours per week spent on streaming TV shows, which places the country third-highest globally. South Koreans also spend 4:39 hours weekly online shopping, making them second in this category. With 3:32 hours allocated to administrative tasks such as online banking, South Korea also stands out for its practical internet usage.

7. Italy

Italy's score: 79.62/100

Italy's online habits place it seventh on the list, with residents spending 7:44 hours per week streaming TV shows and 7:14 hours on social media. Italians also dedicate a decent amount of time to online shopping and video calling, reflecting a well-rounded digital lifestyle that balances entertainment, social interaction, and convenience in managing everyday tasks online.

8. Canada

Canada's score: 77.25/100

Canada ranks eighth, with a particular emphasis on streaming, as residents spend 8:19 hours per week consuming TV shows online. Canadians also engage in social media for 6:22 hours weekly, demonstrating a strong balance between entertainment and social interaction.

9. Portugal

Portugal's score: 75.10/100

Portugal takes ninth place, with residents spending a notable 8:28 hours on social media and 5:44 hours streaming TV shows each week. They also use the internet for practical tasks, like online banking and shopping, reflecting a broad range of online activities.

10. Netherlands

Netherlands' score: 73.80/100

Rounding out the top ten, the Netherlands demonstrates a high internet reliance, with residents spending 6:09 hours per week streaming TV shows and 6:17 hours on social media. The Dutch also dedicate 4:44 hours to administrative tasks, the second-highest amount in the list, reflecting a preference for online daily life management.

