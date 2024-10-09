Vincent Averaimo Named To 2024 Connecticut Super Lawyers List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce Vincent J. Averaimo has been named to the 2024 Connecticut Super Lawyers list for General Litigation for a third consecutive year. The Super Lawyers selection process combines independent research, peer nominations and evaluations, with no more than five percent of each state's attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list.

An experienced civil litigator, Averaimo handles a wide array of civil litigation matters in state and courts. He represents businesses, corporations and individuals in probate administration and probate litigation, real estate transactions (both commercial and residential) and real estate litigation, title litigation, torts and premises litigation, and general civil litigation matters. A significant portion of Averaimo's practice is also focused on representing banks, financial institutions, investors and mortgage servicers in end-to-end default services and complex litigation. Averaimo has served as an Adjunct Profession of business law at the University of New Haven and currently teaches courses in Short Sales, 1031 Exchanges and the Basics of Connecticut Foreclosures for the Dares Institute.

Barton Gilman (bglaw) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, general civil litigation, and default services and foreclosures, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Best Women-Led Law Firms, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

