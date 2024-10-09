Davita Inc. Schedules 3Rd Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call
Date
10/9/2024 2:01:17 PM
DENVER, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA ), announced
today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter results on
Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after market close the same day.
This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows:
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT
Webcast can be accessed using this LINK
Dial in number: 877-918-6630
International dial in: 517-308-9042
When calling in, please provide the operator the password "Earnings" and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at davita. There will be no telephone replay.
About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA ) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June
30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,100 patients at 3,124 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,672 centers were located in
the
United States and 452 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.
To learn more, visit
DaVita/About .
Contact Information
Investors:
[email protected]
SOURCE DaVita
