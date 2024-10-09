Redpocket Mobile Upgrades Plans: More Data, Same Great Price

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RedPocket, the cell carrier that promises no price hikes, choice of three 5G networks, and 2-minute customer care, announces major plan upgrades

- Kaisha BarelaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RedPocket Mobile today announced upgrades to its existing plans that add cellular data and without raising rates. RedPocket is the cell carrier that promises no price increases, access to three 5G networks, and 2-minute customer care.RedPocket's $20 plan has doubled its 5G data from 5GB to 10GB. The $30 plan has been boosted to 30GB of 5G data, and now includes 5GB of hotspot data as well. The $40 plan that already included 30GB of 5G data adds 20GB of hotspot data.Along with its new plans, RedPocket has launched new customer assurances. These include fixed rates on all plans that ensure customers will not see their cell phone bill rise, tools to let customers choose their preferred network coverage, and a 2-Minute Care pledge that promises a human tech will answer the phone in 2 minutes or less during business hours, eliminating long hold times in customer service queues.“Our upgraded plans are a testament to what makes RedPocket the new ultimate cell carrier: more data, more benefits, and customer care that actually cares-all without the price hikes,” said Kaisha Barela, Chief Growth Officer at RedPocket Mobile.”About RedPocket Mobile:RedPocket Mobile, The New Ultimate Cell Carrier, is America's #1 independent low-cost alternative to today's consolidated corporate mega-carriers. The company's mission is to combine the most innovative technology with efficiencies not possible at legacy carriers-thus relieving the increasing cost-burden for consumers while providing the highest quality features and customer care. The result is a price, care, and coverage combination that can cut legacy bills in half, provide 2-minute support, and offer 3 major nationwide networks to match the best 5G coverage to each customer wherever they live. Committed to innovation, the company has developed a high-speed, automated switching platform to make changing carriers the easiest in the industry. RedPocket is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information visit .

Kaisha Barela

RedPocket

+1 702-907-0210

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.