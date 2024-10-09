DCS Awarded $70.7M Contract To Support Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the award of the U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) Ground Vehicle Simulation Lab (GVSL) contract valued at $70.7M.

DCS Corporation facility in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Under this 5-year contract, DCS will continue to provide technical services to the U.S. Army (DEVCOM) GVSC Immersive Simulation Directorate (GVSC-IS) in Warren, Michigan. GVSC-IS is home to a world-class facility that develops and applies physics-based simulations, simulators, crew station design, and virtual simulation in support of Army ground combat vehicle technology research, development, and maturation. Under this contract, DCS will provide technical services for: Immersive Ground Vehicle Simulation development, integration, and execution; Ride Motion Simulation and Crew Station/Turret Motion Based Simulation; crew station development and integration; and conduct and evaluation of Virtual Experimentation. The technology developed will advance the Army's ability to evaluate concept and existing vehicle systems mobility, durability, and operations on the move.

"For more than 20 years, DCS has supported GVSC-IS and U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command in conducting motion-based and large-scale experiments at the world-class GVSL modeling and simulation facilities," commented Bill Protzman, DCS President and COO. "We are excited to continue supporting GVSC-IS and the Warfighter."

DCS has been a trusted partner of the U.S. Army GVSC and its predecessor organizations for more than 35 years. DCS employee-owners work alongside Government counterparts to further the research, development, acquisition, integration, testing, fielding, and post-fielding operations of manned and unmanned ground vehicles. These Government-contractor teams develop and deliver innovative solutions to support the mission of the Army.

About DCS An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: .



