Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Announces Fireside Chat With Water Tower Research

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 09, 2024 -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. ("Hydrofarm" or the"Company") (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture ("CEA"), today announced that the Company was featured on the WTR Small-Cap Spotlight with Jesse Redmond, Head of Cannabis at Water Tower Research ("WTR").



The episode is now available for replay on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and all podcast platforms. It is also accessible on the WTR website , and on the Company's investor relations website at under the“News & Events” section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company's mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency, and speed in their grow projects.

