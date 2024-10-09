Kuwaiti Fighter Jet Crashes During Training, Pilot Martyred -- Spokesperson

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- An F-18 fighter jet of the Kuwait Air Force on Wednesday crashed and pilot embraced martyrdom, the official spokesperson of the of Defense, Staff Brigadier Hamad Al-Sagr, Announced. Investigations are underway to determine details and causes of the accident that happened during a training mission in the North of Kuwait. (end) hmd

