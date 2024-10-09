Kuwait FM Holds Phone Talks With Palestinian Premier On Developments

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday received a phone contact from Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, holding talks on the bilateral relations. The phone discussions also addressed current development in the occupied Palestinian territories, continuous violations by Israel, the occupation-based power, of the international charters, resolutions and efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.