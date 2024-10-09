Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Ethiopia's New Pres.
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske, expressing his sincere congratulations on being elected as president and taking the constitutional oath.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished president Atske good health and wellbeing. (end)
