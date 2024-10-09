Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Ethiopia's New Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Wednesday a cable to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske, expressing his sincere congratulations on being elected as president and taking the constitutional oath. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished president Atske good and wellbeing. (end) sam

