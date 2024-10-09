عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Ethiopia's New Pres.

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Ethiopia's New Pres.


10/9/2024 9:14:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske, expressing his sincere congratulations on being elected as president and taking the constitutional oath.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished president Atske good health and wellbeing. (end)
sam




MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108761930


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search