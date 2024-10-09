Bahrain's King Praises Kuwaiti Amir's Role In Strengthening Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa praised on Wednesday the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's role in developing Bahraini-Kuwaiti relations, and his efforts in supporting joint Gulf and Arab action.

This came during King Hamad's reception of the Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, who is on a visit to Bahrain.

The King welcomed Sheikh Fahad at Al-Sakhir Palace, and entrusted him to convey his well wishes of good to his brother His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, wishing Kuwait's people further progress and prosperity.

He expressed his pride in the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, and stressed the importance of coordination between them in what serves their mutual interests, especially during the current circumstances and challenges facing the region.

For his part, Sheikh Fahad conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of His Highness the Amir and his good wishes for Bahrain and its people for further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Fahad also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the King of Bahrain for the generous hospitality and warm reception. (end)

