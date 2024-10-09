Input 1 Selected For Propertycasualty360's 2024 Insurance Luminaries Recognition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Input 1,

a leading digital billing and payment solution provider to the insurance industry, has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries for 2024

in the category of Innovation.

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices, and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries recognition program," says Editor in Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "This year's honorees pay homage to the industry's mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while adapting to challenging business conditions created by historic storms, inflation and litigation trends."

Founded in 1984, Input 1 has evolved from supporting premium finance lending for banks to offering comprehensive insurance billing and payment solutions. For more than four decades, they have maintained a 100% implementation success rate, consistently meeting client needs and fostering long-term relationships.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from PropertyCasualty360 as a 2024 Insurance Luminary in Technology Innovation," expressed Todd Greenbaum, CEO of Input 1. "This acknowledgement is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to advancing insurance management through progressive technology."

For more information about Input 1, visit input1

or connect on LinkedIn .

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence Public Relations

(708) 420-4776

[email protected]



SOURCE Input 1

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED