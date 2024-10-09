Sitime Corporation To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 6, 2024
Date
10/9/2024 8:16:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, will announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after market close.
Rajesh Vashist, chief executive officer, and Beth Howe, chief financial officer, will broadcast a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company's results.
Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:
Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Live webcast: Click Here
Register for dial-in number: Click Here
Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the Events section of SiTime's Investor Relations website.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
...
SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
...
MENAFN09102024004107003653ID1108761687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.