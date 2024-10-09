The Designery To Serve Metro Cincinnati Area With New Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Owners Joel and Amy Senger's experiences in homebuilding and provide them with the perfect background to the home renovation franchise

Designery , an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, celebrates the grand opening of its first Ohio location with a ribbon-cutting and social event from 4- 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the showroom at 1895 Airport Exchange Boulevard, Suite 220, Erlanger, Kentucky.

The event will also feature giveaways and door prizes from Yeti, Solo Stove and others.

The Designery Metro Cincinnati owners Amy and Joel Senger say their experiences in real estate and homebuilding will help them make their kitchen, bath and closet remodeling venture a success.

The Designery Metro Cincinnati

owners Joel and Amy Senger say they want to bring customized design and renovation services to the southern Ohio and northern Kentucky region. The couple moved to the Cincinnati area from the Dallas-Fort Worth area in April 2023.

"We owned and operated Senger Custom Homes in Texas where we specialized in customized new home builds and high-end renovations and remodels," Joel Senger said. "After moving to the Cincinnati area last year, we begin remodeling the home that we purchased. When we had trouble finding one place that offered everything we needed for our remodeling project, we decided to draw upon our experience and bring a Designery location to this area."

Senger, a Montana native, worked as a homebuilder and superintendent for DR Horton and Antares Homes in Texas for almost 10 years. He also has experience in building custom cabinetry and won Fort Worth Magazine's Best Remodeling Contractor award in 2019. The couple also owned a pool construction business in Texas, and Senger won an award for best outdoor environment in 2021.

Senger's wife, Amy, worked in real estate finance and in the mortgage industry for nearly 20 years, and says she's looking forward to helping clients in the Cincinnati area with their renovation needs.

"We believe the skills we've gained over the past several years in the construction and real estate financing industries will give us a competitive edge," she said. "We also love it here. The people are so incredibly friendly here. The pace is much slower than the larger urban area we came from but is still large enough to find something fun to do."

The couple have been married for more than 13 years, and have two children, Marley, 15, and Andie, 10. Amy Senger is also a certified Biblical counselor and volunteers a few hours a week for a ministry that offers free Biblical counseling.

The Designery Cincinnati Metro will serve residents in Covington, Edgewood, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Fort Thomas and Newport Kentucky, and in Blue Ash, Cheviot, Cincinnati, Delhi, Florence. Loveland, Mack, Maderia, Maineville, Mason, Monfort Heights, Norwood, Reading, Sharonville and Wyoming, Ohio.

The Designery's in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

For more information about The Designery Cincinnati Metro, visit .

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands

empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

