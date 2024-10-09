(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Predictiv Integrates Bombora Data for Enhanced B2B Targeting and Revenue Growth

Strategic Partnership Unifies Intent Signals for B2B Revenue Growth

- Shubham Jhaveri, Predictiv Co-Founder and CTODUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Predictiv, a leading provider of intent-powered prospecting and lead generation services for B2B revenue teams, today announced a strategic partnership with Bombora , the premier provider of buyer intent data. This partnership unifies Bombora's Company Surge® data with Predictiv's enriched first-party and thirdparty intent signals, empowering B2B sales and marketing leaders to prioritize high-value accounts and accelerate revenue growth.Predictiv's solutions help sales and marketing professionals convert in-market buyers faster by leveraging enriched first-party demand intelligence, aggregated third-party intent from Bombora and LeadSift, and digital engagement activity. Bombora, a pioneer in the Intent data space, provides industry-leading B2B Intent, identity and audience targeting solutions. Their foundational Intent offering, Company Surge®, powers sales and marketing teams with actionable insights to accelerate go-to-market strategies across the customer journey.Through this partnership, Bombora's Company Surge® data is integrated into Predictiv's prospecting tool and buyer activation programs, providing B2B revenue teams with a comprehensive view of buyer behavior to better target key prospects and buyer committees. Together, Predictiv and Bombora are helping B2B revenue teams prioritize the accounts and buyers most likely to make a purchase, ensuring that sales and marketing activities are aligned and focused on high-ROI opportunities."This partnership isn't just about combining data-it's about redefining how B2B revenue teams operate,” said Shubham Jhaveri, Co-Founder and CTO at Predictiv.“By integrating Bombora's Company Surge® data into our sales intelligence platform and our buyer activation programs, we're giving our clients the power to see not just who might buy, but who's ready to buy right now.""The B2B sales landscape is noisier than ever.” said Chelsea Waxenberg, Senior Director, Sales Enablement & Product Marketing at Bombora.“With the addition of Company Surge®, Predictiv customers can now engage prospects with the right messaging at precisely the right moment, making every interaction count.”According to recent surveys of 200 B2B sales and marketing professionals commissioned by Predictiv:.77% use intent data in their lead generation and nurturing strategies..46% rely solely on third-party intent data like Bombora's.Compared to B2B revenue teams that don't use intent data, those using third-party intent data reported a:.24% improvement in sales and marketing alignment.14% increase in high-quality lead generation.6% boost in lead generation ROIBombora's Company Surge® data is now available in Predictiv's sales and lead intelligence enterprise platform subscription as well as all buyer activation demand programs. To see how Predictiv's partnership with Bombora can transform your prospecting and lead generation efforts, schedule a demo today at .

