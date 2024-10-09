Ansys Expands High-Performance Computing Capabilities With Data Center-3 Launch In Pune

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Leading engineering simulation software company, Ansys Software Private Limited today announced the inauguration of its newest high-performance computing (HPC) data center, DC-3 at its Pune office by Shri. Neeraj Mathur and Shri Ulkesh Desai, President and Vice President, Space Society of Mechanical Engineers (SSME), SAC-ISRO. This facility is set to further bolster Ansys' computational capabilities, support cutting-edge technical simulations, and drive innovation, while also contributing to India's technological growth and progress. Ansys Pune now operates three on-premises data centers, with DC-2 and DC-3 equipped with advanced HPC cluster facilities.

While inaugurating the facility, Shri. Neeraj Mathur, President, Space Society of Mechanical Engineers (SSME), SAC-ISRO, said, "HPC is at the core of present-day innovations, particularly in areas like aerospace and simulation-driven engineering. It is promising to see Ansys' sustained investment in India's HPC infrastructure, and it will play an important role in empowering engineers and researchers of the country to solve today's increasingly complex engineering challenges.. In addition, this will also enhance the country's technological advancement."

Shri Ulkesh Desai, Vice President, Space Society of Mechanical Engineers (SSME), SAC-ISRO, said, "Focused on GPU technology, DC-3is poised to push innovation while staying ahead of emerging technology trends. It will play a significant role in both driving groundbreaking innovation and aligning with today's changing landscape of emerging technologies.. This launch by Ansys also emphasizes how the company is creating a platform for future exploration and discovery.

DC-3in addition to supporting Ansys' R&D teams, also plays a key role in supporting the company's capability to serve customers across sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. With its on-premises HPC resources and complementary cloud computing options, Ansys Pune will continue to be a vital center for technological innovation that will contribute significantly to both Ansys' global operations and India's technological progress.

Speaking about the inauguration, Mike Yeager, Area Vice President, India and Japan, Ansys, said, "The launch of DC-3 in Pune further highlights Ansys' commitment to cultivating innovation through advanced, state-of-the-art technology. This expansion is not just about increasing computational power, but it is also about enabling Ansys' teams and customers to push the boundaries of the possibilities in engineering simulation. We are also very excited to see how DC-3 will accelerate simulations, particularly with the integration of GPU technology, and empower our engineers to explore new frontiers in product development."

Murali Pullela, Director of Sales, Ansys added, "Over the years, Ansys has always been dedicated to empowering our customers with cutting-edge simulation technology. The DC-3 launch in Pune will further this by leveraging the immense capabilities of GPU technology as it will enable faster, more accurate simulations. This launch highlights Ansys' pledge to deliver the best-in-class solutions.”

Ansys' newest data center, DC-3, enhances its HPC infrastructure, complementing the existing DC-2. DC-2, currently operating at full capacity with over 8000 cores and it will now be joined by DC-3, which is built to accommodate over 10,000 cores. An initial investment of approximately INR 20 crores has already been made to install 1700 cores. Forthcoming plans include expanding GPU capacity to support GPU simulations, aligning with Ansys' strategic migration of Fluent, Ansys' CFD software, to native GPU technology. The company has installed around 70 GPU cores to support GPU simulations and plans to expand this capacity in future phases.

Ansys, Inc., founded in 1970, is a global leader in engineering simulation software and has a significant presence in India, with its Pune office being a key R&D hub, seating over 500 employees from diverse backgrounds. The company has been pioneering the development and application of simulation methods for over 45 years, solving complex engineering challenges for clients across various industries. Ansys' robust infrastructure and innovative solutions continue to support the growth and technological advancement of its customers in India and empower innovators to push boundaries with the predictive power of simulation. With a presence in over 50,000 customers across sectors, Ansys offers a comprehensive suite of simulation software for product design, testing, and operation.



Company :-PRHUB

User :- Ritu

Email :...

Phone :-08022483008

Mobile:- 08022483008