The global blood glucose monitoring devices market report contains exclusive data on 40 vendors. The market is highly fragmented. Major players dominate the market. However, there are moderate growth opportunities for new entrants. Though the market is dominated by major players, many investigational and small companies are coming into existence with blood glucose monitoring devices.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, Dexcom, Medtronic, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, and LifeScan IP Holdings are some leading companies dominating the conventional BGM devices segment. These players accounted for a significant market share in the global blood glucose monitoring devices market. These vendors are continuously developing and investing in BGM devices and tools and are expected to dominate the market with continued engagement.

North America accounted for the largest share of 44% in the global blood glucose monitoring devices market. The region is a highly developed market for BMG devices. In terms of R&D, advances in BGM devices, high expenditure on diabetes care and management, and government initiatives are some factors that fuel the market growth in the region. Moreover, the available health insurance and reimbursement policies for diabetes management and the government focus on diabetes care management increase the access to BGM devices among type 1 & 2 diabetic patients in the region, which propels significant market growth.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Next-generation Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Diabetes become the leading cause of death; so far, there are no effective treatments to prevent and cure diabetes, so reasonable blood glucose monitoring devices become a major choice. It led to continued innovation in these solutions, which created huge market growth opportunities. Optical sensor development is a recent innovation reported in blood glucose monitoring devices. Optical measurement technology has promising potential for glucose sensing, such as non-invasive measurement technology that helps to detect photons rather than electrons. Optical sensors receive more attention on the continuous quantification of glucose molecules.

Flash Glucose Monitoring: an Emerging Trend In BGM Devices

In diabetes management, flash glucose monitoring (FGM) is one of the emerging trends that has become more popular in recent years and is expected to become a major choice in the future. It is a type of CGM. This device records body glucose readings throughout the day and night and displays the glucose level after scanning. This new solution gives advanced control over when and how often a person needs to check their glucose. Some recent studies have shown that patients with high derangements in glucose levels show significant clinical and novel changes with flash glucose monitoring technology.

Recent Government Initiatives Towards Diabetes Management with BGM

Globally, responding to the rapidly increasing burden of diabetes, several government initiatives and supportive programs have driven the demand for BGM devices. Government initiatives and public health campaigns are crucial in educating people about diabetes management and encouraging people to use self-monitoring devices. The World Health Organization launched the Global Diabetes Compact program with the Government of Canada, with the support of the University of Toronto.

In India, the National Program for Prevention of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke and Indian health program campaigns support and educate people in India to increase the use of self-monitoring devices in diabetes management. Apart from that, the challenges and limitations associated with BGM devices, the high cost of blood glucose monitoring devices, and the large pool of undiagnosed people are some of the challenges to the market growth.

Key Attributes: