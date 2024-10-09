Iran appoints new chief of IDRO

(MENAFN) Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak has announced the appointment of Farshad Moghimi as the new head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), as reported by IRNA. Moghimi comes to this position with significant experience, having previously held key roles such as the Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) and the leadership of Iran Khodro Company (IKCO). His appointment follows the tenure of Babak Ahmadi, who has been at the helm of IDRO since early July 2023.



Moghimi's extensive background in managing industrial and automotive sectors positions him well to lead IDRO, which plays a critical role in Iran's industrial landscape. Under his leadership, the organization is expected to focus on enhancing the capabilities and development of Iran's industrial sector. His previous experience with ISIPO and IKCO will likely inform his approach as he seeks to address the challenges and opportunities within Iran's manufacturing landscape.



IDRO Group, established in 1967, is one of the largest conglomerates in Iran and holds a significant position within Asia’s industrial sector. The organization's mission revolves around promoting industrial development in Iran, driving the industrialization process, and facilitating the export of Iranian products to international markets. This strategic focus is vital for bolstering Iran's economy and enhancing its competitive edge in the global market.



With Moghimi at the forefront, IDRO is poised to advance its objectives of industrial growth and innovation. The leadership transition comes at a critical time as the country navigates various economic challenges, making Moghimi's expertise and vision crucial for the future success of Iran's industrial initiatives.

MENAFN09102024000045015839ID1108761180