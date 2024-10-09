Entrepreneurs Invited To Showcase At Zagatala 'KOB FEST'
Date
10/9/2024 5:12:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Entrepreneurs who want to showcase their products and services
at the Zagatala "SME FEST" can apply to SMBDA.
Organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency
(SMBDA/KOBIA), the next "KOB FEST" exhibition and sales fair will
be held in Zagatala, Azernews reports.
SMEs from Zagatala and surrounding regions interested in
presenting their products and services at the fair, which will take
place on October 11-13, can apply by filling out the appropriate
form on the Agency's website:
(please mention
"KOB Fest - Zagatala" in the "Event you want to participate in"
section).
It should be noted that the purpose of the "KOB FEST" exhibition
and sales fair is to promote the products and services produced by
SMEs and to expand their sales opportunities.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108761105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.