Multiplan Strikes Deal To Sell Quarter Stake In Jundiaíshopping

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Multiplan, a major player in the Brazilian market, announced on Tuesday a significant move by signing a memorandum of understanding. This agreement outlines the sale of a 25% stake in JundiaíShopping for R$ 251.40 ($46) million.



The deal's payment structure spreads over time, easing the flow for both parties. Half of the total amount will change hands when the deal closes. A quarter of the sum will follow 12 months later. The remaining 25% will be paid 18 months after the initial closing.



To protect against inflation, the parties agreed to adjust the payments. They will use the IPCA index, starting from November 4th of this year. This ensures the value of the deal remains stable over time.







As with many large business transactions, this deal comes with conditions. These are standard for agreements of this nature and must be met before the sale can proceed. This approach safeguards both parties' interests throughout the process.



Multiplan's recent financial performance adds context to this sale. In the second quarter, the company reported a net profit of R$ 281.70 ($51) million. This represents a 14% increase compared to the previous period.

Multiplan Strikes Deal to Sell Quarter Stake in JundiaíShopping

The company's growth stems from various sources. Revenues from real estate operations have expanded. This includes progress on the Golden Lake residential project. Additionally, Multiplan benefited from a land sale during this period.



This deal reflects Multiplan's strategic approach to asset management. By selling a partial stake, the company can unlock value while maintaining involvement in JundiaíShopping's operations. This move may provide capital for future investments or debt reduction.



The real estate market in Brazil continues to evolve. Multiplan's decision to partially divest from JundiaíShopping could signal broader trends. Investors and industry watchers will likely keep a close eye on similar moves in the sector.

MENAFN09102024007421016031ID1108761014