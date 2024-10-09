UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, and Mr. Yimeng Shi, Chief Officer, will represent the Company at the conference. UCLOUDLINK will make a presentation on Tuesday, October 29 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time.

UCLOUDLINK invites interested parties to register on the conference website for in-person attendance or watch the presentation virtually here .

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

