Body Of Missing Soldier Found In South Kashmir's Kokernag
Date
10/9/2024 3:11:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Body of a territorial army soldier who went missing in Shangus area of south Kashmir's Anantnag has been recovered by forces in Kokernag forests, sources said.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that two soldiers, belonging to Territorial Army, were missing from the forest area in Anantnag during an anti-terror operation that was launched on October 8. But, one of them managed to escape, even after injuries.
The injured soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat resident of Mukdhampora Nowgam Anantnag, was rushed to a medical facility for necessary treatment and his condition remains stable, sources said.
Massive search operations was launched in the area and body of the missing soldier has been recovered in the forests. A police officer said that the body of missing soldier has been located.
