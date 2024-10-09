Moehe Launches 10Th National Robotics Olympiad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the slogan“Earth Allies,” the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched the tenth edition of the National Robotics (NRO).

The event was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, assistant undersecretaries, team coaches, judges of the competition, volunteers, and the organizing committee of the National Robotics Olympiad.

The Olympiad featured competitions for all public and private school students, both boys and girls, from various educational stages: elementary, middle, and high school. The school teams showcased their innovative capabilities in problem-solving and technical skills related to robotics and artificial intelligence through various competition categories, including Robo Mission, Robo Sport, and Future Innovators.

During the opening, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Al Qaqaa Al Ruwaili, emphasised that the National Robotics Olympiad 2024, in its tenth edition, represents an educational legacy that holds a special place in the hearts of student competitors. She noted that students strive to showcase their diverse thinking skills, particularly in designing and programming educational robots. The Olympiad reflects the vision and aspirations of the State of Qatar. Notably, this year's slogan,“Earth Allies,” aligns with Qatar's Vision 2030.

Al Ruwaili expressed her pride and appreciation for collaborating with partners at the Doha Institute of Science and Technology to support the competition, which has provided new extracurricular training opportunities to enhance students' digital skills. She added that she values the efforts of all participants, organizers, and trainers in supporting educational and developmental activities.

The ceremony featured a special“Be You” segment showcasing interviews with winning students representing Qatar in Gulf and regional competitions. Among these students was Abdul Ghani Al Saffar, a former student at Ali bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani Secondary School for Boys, who is now majoring in cybersecurity at Doha Institute of Science and Technology.

He secured first place in the Gulf Hackathon competition for employing artificial intelligence in education in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The student spoke about his project,“Education Compass,” and the remarkable achievement he attained.