Discover the thrill of outdoor fitness and get inspired ahead of this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 October 2024 – If the thought of exercise conjures up visions of gym sessions spent watching the clock and wishing seconds would tick by faster, now is the time to trade mirrored studios for stretches of sand and ocean vistas, and swap gym walls for alfresco fitness in preparation for the return of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Returning for its eighth edition from Saturday, 26 October to Sunday, 24 November, DFC will inspire everyone in the city to get active and commit to just 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. An annual milestone in the city’s commitment to improving the health and fitness of its residents and visitors, DFC will transform the emirate into a citywide fitness arena, in a month-long celebration of sports and activity, set against the backdrop of some of the finest weather of the year. Fitness centres, gyms, and studios will be bustling all month long.

Still, the perfect winter temperatures also make DFC the ideal time to take workouts outdoors and feel the benefits of fitness in the fresh air while witnessing the city like never before. And it’s not just the views to look forward to when getting the heart rate up in natural surroundings. Studies have shown that moving amid Mother Nature can supercharge workouts by boosting mental health, enhancing mood, improving concentration, and sparking creativity. This year, DFC’s calendar is packed with free outdoor Fitness Villages, community hubs, endless classes, and iconic events, including the unforgettable Dubai Ride presented by DP World and Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai, plus thrilling new additions to the Challenge. With activities for all ages and abilities, there are more opportunities than ever to get moving and make the most of Dubai’s amazing outdoors.

There’s no need to wait until DFC kicks off though; get ready to embrace the challenge and welcome the cooler season by discovering some of the year-round outdoor fitness activities on offer across the city.

Dubai’s running routes

Temperatures are dropping, and mornings are feeling a little fresher, setting the perfect backdrop for walking, jogging, or running outside. One of the easiest ways to move, getting some alfresco steps in, is the perfect warm-up to DFC and an exciting way to discover new corners of the city.

Dubai boasts a vibrant selection of running paths that cater to various preferences and fitness levels. Multiple joint-friendly cushioned tracks weave through serene parks or along shimmering beach fronts, beckoning runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to get out of their homes and into the great outdoors.

The running track along Jumeirah Beach offers a 14km return scenic path taking in picturesque ocean views, starting at Burj Al Arab, past Kite Beach stopping just before the Dubai Water Canal. Meanwhile, Safa Park has a 3.5km track perfect for anyone seeking a peaceful and nature-filled run. Those with a smaller window in their day for exercise can whizz around Zabeel Park’s 2km circuit while enjoying the greenery and getting some Vitamin D.

Runners can also explore natural tracks at Dubai Creekside Park and Mushrif Park or become city slickers by taking on routes around Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, or Dubai Creek.

Pedalling away

Cycling is a great way to get outdoors, see new sides of the city, and get fitness levels up ahead of DFC and the iconic Dubai Ride. The city’s cycle tracks offer a safe and convenient way to get in the saddle. Nad Al Sheba Cycle Park has three different loops of 4km, 6km and 8km, which all take in magnificent Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa views. There is also a children’s course complete with stress signs and elements to help educate on road safety. Additionally, Mushrif Park offers a unique outdoor adventure experience. Whether a beginner or expert, you can tackle a range of tracks catering to different skill levels, including 20km of mountain biking trails that wind through the park's natural landscape.

Away from the city, cyclists of all abilities can immerse themselves in breathtaking desert landscapes when pedalling at Al Qudra cycle tracks, with loops ranging from 18km to 100km. Bikes are available for hire there too – perfect for visitors to the city or those without their two-wheeled transport, making getting going even simpler. Alternatively, DXBike is an 8.4km track located by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City – District One project, where cyclists can enjoy leafy routes and stunning Dubai skyline vistas.

Make a splash

DFC is all about developing habits you can maintain for the long term and having fun is essential for success. A family day at the pool is the perfect way for all generations to get their bodies moving and reap the benefits of being outside while having fun. Whether dipping into one of the hundreds of temperature-controlled hotel pools across Dubai or visiting a dedicated facility such as the Hamdan Sports Complex, where there is an Olympic-sized swimming pool, taking in a dip is a great year-round way to cool off, work out, and spend time with family and friends, all at the same time.

Setting the stage for a healthier future

DFC is just the start. The Challenge aims to inspire participants to maintain a healthier lifestyle long beyond the 30 days, with the help of endorphin-triggering exercise, setting the stage for habit-forming positive reinforcement. Taking workouts outdoors only adds to the endless positive and holistic benefits of moving more, thanks to nature’s positive impact on the body and mind - making sticking to a healthier new routine even simpler.

Whether you’re a walker, jogger, cyclist, yogi, or something else, the perfect outdoor adventures are waiting to be unlocked. Visit to discover more fitness inspiration ahead of DFC’s launch on Saturday 26th October.







MENAFN09102024006689014967ID1108760612