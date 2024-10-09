MESI 4.0 Summit 2025: Global manufacturers reunite to accelerate digital transformation

(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) 08 October 2024, PORTO, Portugal – Following the success of the first edition of Critical Manufacturing’s MES and 4.0 International Summit (MESI 4.0 Summit), the conference is set to return in 2025, offering a top-tier platform at which global leaders will come together, innovate, and share ideas about their digital transformations. The two-day conference will take place from June 12-13 at the prestigious Alfândega Congress Centre in Porto, Portugal.



Under the theme of Connecting Global Manufacturing Champions, MESI 4.0 Summit 2025 will again bring together IT and operations experts in electronics, semiconductors, medical devices, and industrial equipment to discuss the latest smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0 technologies and their application. The summit will provide practical insights and effective strategies to help delegates stay ahead in an ever-competitive market, including exploring the role of MES in automating operations across multiple sites.



The 2025 conference will also offer a host of new features focused on helping users understand emerging innovations, including a Technology Track dedicated to the future of AI, low code, devOps, and other next-gen solutions.



Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO of Critical Manufacturing, shared his excitement about the upcoming event: "The response to our first edition was overwhelming, and we are very excited to come back in 2025 with an even more ambitious program. MESI 4.0 Summit isn't only about technology; it's about creating connections that will lead to real change. The event will equip attendees with practical ideas necessary to implement scalable smart manufacturing solutions that will enable them to keep pace in today's competitive landscape."



Beyond the Technology Track, the MESI 4.0 Summit will have other parallel tracks that target the specific needs of customers and partners. Roundtables and workshops will also dive into digital transformation issues across the MES functionality spectrum.



The MES Expert Lab and Expo Pavilion will also return in 2025. The MES Expert Lab offers attendees an exclusive opportunity to engage with Critical Manufacturing’s MES experts and experience firsthand the latest innovations and products. Meanwhile, the Expo Pavilion will once again provide Critical Manufacturing’s partners with a platform to showcase their solutions to attendees, fostering collaboration and innovation in the global manufacturing landscape.



Since most of the speakers are hands-on practitioners of manufacturing technology implementation efforts, attendees will get the benefits of first-person accounts of successful digital transformation at some of the world’s leading companies. Building on the diverse participation last year—2/3 from operations, IT and C-level executives—the event next year aims to attract an even broader set of industry professionals eager to advance their digital capabilities.



Early bird registration is now open, offering a 50% discount for a limited time. Capacity is limited, so spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.



About Critical Manufacturing



Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible, and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.



As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity.



About ASMPT



ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organize, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial, and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality.



ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at



