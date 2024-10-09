Ukrainian Ground Forces Destroy 180 Russian Drones Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The air defense units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces destroyed 180 Russian drones of various types over the past week.

This was reported by the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Oleksandr Pavliuk, on , according to Ukrinform.

"Ground Forces' air defense destroyed 180 enemy reconnaissance and attack aerial last week," the statement reads.

According to Pavliuk, the air defense units took down 110 Shahed-131/136 drones, five Orlan-10/30 drones, 35 Zala drones, 11 Supercam drones, 12 Lancet drones, one Merlin drone, five Molniia drones, and one Eleron drone.

