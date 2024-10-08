Oral Vaccines Could Provide Relief For People Who Suffer Regular Utis. Here's How They Work

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In a recent TikTok , Australian personality Abbie Chatfield shared she was starting a vaccine to protect against urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Chatfield suffers from recurrent UTIs and has turned to the Uromune vaccine, an emerging option for those seeking relief beyond antibiotics.

But Uromune is not a traditional vaccine injected to your arm. So what is it and how does it work?

First, what are UTIs?

UTIs are caused by bacteria entering the urinary system. This system includes the kidneys, bladder, ureters (thin tubes connecting the kidneys to the bladder), and the urethra (the tube through which urine leaves the body).

The most common culprit is Escherichia coli (E. coli), a type of bacteria normally found in the intestines.

While most types of E. coli are harmless in the gut, it can cause infection if it enters the urinary tract. UTIs are particularly prevalent in women due to their shorter urethras, which make it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder.

Roughly 50% of women will experience at least one UTI in their lifetime, and up to half of those will have a recurrence within six months.

The symptoms of a UTI typically include a burning sensation when you wee, frequent urges to go even when the bladder is empty, cloudy or strong-smelling urine, and pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen or back. If left untreated, a UTI can escalate into a kidney infection, which can require more intensive treatment.

While antibiotics are the go-to treatment for UTIs, the rise of antibiotic resistance and the fact many people experience frequent reinfections has sparked more interest in preventive options, including vaccines.

What is Uromune?

Uromune is a bit different to traditional vaccines that are injected into the muscle. It's a sublingual spray, which means you spray it under your tongue. Uromune is generally used daily for three months.

It contains inactivated forms of four bacteria that are responsible for most UTIs, including E. coli. By introducing these bacteria in a controlled way, it helps your immune system learn to recognise and fight them off before they cause an infection. It can be classified as an immunotherapy.

A recent study involving 1,104 women found the Uromune vaccine was 91.7% effective at reducing recurrent UTIs after three months, with effectiveness dropping to 57.6% after 12 months.

These results suggest Uromune could provide significant (though time-limited) relief for women dealing with frequent UTIs, however peer-reviewed research remains limited.

Any side effects of Uromune are usually mild and may include dry mouth, slight stomach discomfort, and nausea. These side effects typically go away on their own and very few people stop treatment because of them. In rare cases, some people may experience an allergic reaction.

How can I access it?

In Australia, Uromune has not received full approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and so it's not something you can just go and pick up from the pharmacy.

However, Uromune can be accessed via the TGA's Special Access Scheme or the Authorised Prescriber pathway. This means a GP or specialist can apply for approval to prescribe Uromune for patients with recurrent UTIs. Once the patient has a form from their doctor documenting this approval, they can order the vaccine directly from the manufacturer.

Uromune is not covered under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, meaning patients must cover the full cost out-of-pocket. The cost of a treatment program is around A$320 .

Uromune is similarly available through special access programs in places like the United Kingdom and Europe.

Other options in the pipeline

In addition to Uromune, scientists are exploring other promising UTI vaccines.

Uro-Vaxom is an established immunomodulator, a substance that helps regulate or modify the immune system's response to bacteria. It's derived from E. coli proteins and has shown success in reducing UTI recurrences in several studies . Uro-Vaxom is typically prescribed as a daily oral capsule taken for 90 days.

FimCH , another vaccine in development, targets something called the adhesin protein that helps E. coli attach to urinary tract cells. FimCH is typically administered through an injection and early clinical trials have shown promising results.

Meanwhile, StroVac , which is already approved in Germany, contains inactivated strains of bacteria such as E. coli and provides protection for up to 12 months, requiring a booster dose after that. This injection works by stimulating the immune system in the bladder, offering temporary protection against recurrent infections.

These vaccines show promise, but challenges like achieving long-term immunity remain. Research is ongoing to improve these options.

No magic bullet, but there's reason for optimism

While vaccines such as Uromune may not be an accessible or perfect solution for everyone, they offer real hope for people tired of recurring UTIs and endless rounds of antibiotics.

Although the road to long-term relief might still be a bit bumpy, it's exciting to see innovative treatments like these giving people more options to take control of their health.