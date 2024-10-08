Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet commends the speech by Representative of His Highness the Amir at the 3rd ACD Summit.
KUWAIT -- The high organizing committee of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup unveils the motto of the championship due in Kuwait between December 21 and January 3.
GAZA -- Israeli Occupation forces massacre 56 Palestinians and injure 278 others in 24 hours.
BEIRUT -- At least eight people are killed in Israeli airstrikes on several parts of Lebanon.
AMMAN -- Seven Syrians are killed and 11 others wounded in missile attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Damascus.
BRUSSELS -- The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for their "foundational discoveries and inventions."
PARIS -- France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier survives a no confidence motion against his government.
WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon affirms reports of postponement of Israeli Defense Minister's visit to Washington. (end) gb
