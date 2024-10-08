Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet commends the speech by Representative of the Amir at the 3rd ACD Summit.

KUWAIT -- The high organizing committee of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup unveils the motto of the championship due in Kuwait between December 21 and January 3.

GAZA -- Israeli forces massacre 56 Palestinians and injure 278 others in 24 hours.

BEIRUT -- At least eight people are killed in Israeli on several parts of Lebanon.

AMMAN -- Seven Syrians are killed and 11 others wounded in missile by the Israeli occupation forces on Damascus.

BRUSSELS -- The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for their "foundational discoveries and inventions."

PARIS -- France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier survives a no confidence motion against his government.

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon affirms reports of postponement of Israeli Defense Minister's visit to Washington. (end) gb