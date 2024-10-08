French PM Survives No-Confidence Motion
PARIS, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier survived a no-confidence motion brought by the left on Tuesday to topple his administration.
According to BFM News Television, the motion, tabled by the four groups of the New Popular Front (NFP), received only 197 votes, falling short of the 289 needed to censure the government.
Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure defended the no-confidence motion, accusing Barnier's government of a "democratic hijack".
The NFP representatives asserted that French President Emmanuel macron failed to appoint a prime minister in line with the results of the legislative elections.
On September 5, 2024, President Macron appointed Michel Barnier to form a government aimed at resolving the political crisis facing the country. (end)
