Omnicom Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Date
10/8/2024 4:16:13 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) will publish its third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 after the New York stock exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review such financial results on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be available at Omnicom's investor relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" omnicomgrou , along with the related earnings press release and slide presentation. A webcast replay will be made available after the call concludes.
About Omnicom
Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08102024003732001241ID1108759469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.