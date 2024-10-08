World’S Largest Soybean-Based Biodiesel Complex Announced By Grupo Potencial

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Grupo Potencial has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking biodiesel project in Lapa, Brazil. The company will invest R$600 ($109) million to expand its existing facility.



This expansion will create the world's largest soybean-based biodiesel production complex. The announcement came during a significant event in Brazil.



Officials gathered to sign the of the Future Act, a new law promoting cleaner energy. Grupo Potencial's project aligns perfectly with Brazil's push towards greener fuel options.



In addition, the expanded facility will produce an impressive 1.62 billion liters of biodiesel annually. This massive output reflects the growing demand for renewable energy sources.



It also shows Brazil's commitment to reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector. Carlos Eduardo Hammerschmidt, vice president at Grupo Potencial, shared his thoughts on the project.







He emphasized the global shift towards cleaner energy and Brazil's proactive stance. The country is creating a stable environment for green energy investments.

Grupo Potencial's Expansion

Construction on the expansion will begin in 2025 and finish in 2026. Alongside this project, Grupo Potencial is building a new soybean crushing plant. This addition will produce 25 million liters of oil monthly for biodiesel production.



The company plans to purchase an additional 50 million liters of oil each month. This extra supply will ensure they can meet their ambitious production goals.



In addition, the new crushing plant is part of a larger R$2 billion ($360 million) investment in the industrial complex.



Grupo Potencial expects to complete the crushing plant in the first half of 2026. This timeline aligns with the biodiesel facility expansion, creating a fully integrated production system.



The company's investment showcases Brazi 's growing role in the global biofuel market. However, these developments highlight the increasing importance of renewable fuels in Brazil's energy mix.



They also demonstrate the country's potential to become a world leader in sustainable energy production. Grupo Potencial's project may inspire similar investments across the nation's biofuel sector.

MENAFN08102024007421016031ID1108759382