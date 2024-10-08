Brazilian Industrial Production Dips In Most Regions, IBGE Reports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released its latest Regional Monthly Industrial Survey. The report shows a decline in industrial output across most of Brazil's regions in August.



This data provides insight into the country's economic landscape and sector performance. Ten out of fifteen surveyed areas experienced a decrease in industrial production from July to August.



The most significant drops occurred in Pará, Paraná, and Rio Grande do Sul. These states saw their industrial output fall by 3.5%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively.



São Paulo, Brazil's industrial powerhouse, also faced a downturn. The state's production decreased by 1% during the same period. This decline in São Paulo carries weight due to its crucial role in the national economy.



However, not all regions saw a decrease in industrial activity. Five areas bucked the trend and reported growth. Ceará led the pack with a 2.7% increase in production. Minas Gerais followed with a 1.8% rise.







Bahia and Mato Grosso both saw 0.8% growth, while Rio de Janeiro recorded a modest 0.2% increase. Despite these regional variations, Brazil's overall industrial production inched up by 0.1% in August compared to July.

Brazil's Manufacturing Sector

This slight increase suggests a mixed picture for the country's manufacturing sector. When comparing August 2024 to the same month in 2023, the outlook appears more positive.



Twelve out of eighteen surveyed areas showed growth in industrial production. Ceará stood out with an impressive 17.3% year-on-year increase.



On a national scale, Brazil's industrial production grew by 2.2% compared to August 2023. This annual growth indicates some resilience in the country's manufacturing sector despite monthly fluctuations.



The IBG 's report highlights the uneven nature of Brazil's industrial recovery. While some regions struggle, others show signs of growth.



In short, this data helps policymakers and businesses understand the current state of Brazil's industrial landscape.

