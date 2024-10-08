عربي


Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2024 Results


10/8/2024 3:15:57 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its third quarter 2024 results as follows:

Third Quarter 2024 Results Release:

November 6th after market close

Conference Call and Webcast:

November 7th 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154

International: 437-900-0527

Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):


Webcast:


Replay (available until November 14th):

Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345

International: 289-819-1450

Passcode: 19672#

For more information, please visit our website at
 .

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

