Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2024 Results
Date
10/8/2024 3:15:57 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its third quarter 2024 results as follows:
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2024 Results Release:
|
November 6th after market close
|
Conference Call and Webcast:
|
November 7th 8:00 am ET
|
Dial-in Numbers:
|
Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154
International: 437-900-0527
|
Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):
|
|
Webcast:
|
|
Replay (available until November 14th):
|
Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345
International: 289-819-1450
Passcode: 19672#
For more information, please visit our website at
.
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
