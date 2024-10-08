Ukraine Sees No Signs Belarus Moving Military Equipment, Manpower Close To Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards record no movement of Belarusian military equipment or personnel anywhere close to the Ukrainian state border.

This was announced at a briefing on Tuesday by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation on the border with Belarus remains unchanged. Along our border, we do not record the movement of equipment or personnel of the Belarusian units. Also, Russia currently has no sufficient forces deployed on the territory of Belarus. In fact, the Russians stationed there represent supply and security units," the spokesman said.

However, according to Demchenko, Ukraine keeps an eye on this potentially threatening direction. "We must be ready for any developments. Therefore, we continuously strengthen and train our units, maintaining our presence in that area," Demchenko added.

Ukraine's intelligence is monitoring the extent to which the situation may change. The enemy is strong and insidious, so this axis is in constant focus, noted the spokesman for the agency.

As reported earlier, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said he was "preparing for war", while assuring that no imminent threat of war is being observed.