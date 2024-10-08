NATO Chief Warns Of Toughest Winter In Ukraine
10/8/2024 3:04:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Ukraine could be facing its toughest winter since the war began as Russia continues to carry out missile strikes against Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure, NATOآ's new Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
"We need to do more to help Ukraine. And I promise to press for more aid," added Rutte in a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at NATO headquarters.
Rutte praised Finlandآ's efforts since joining the Alliance in 2023, stating that Finland has become safer ever since and NATOآ's cooperation has become stronger.
Rutte stressed that he also discussed with Stubb "Russiaآ's ongoing campaign of malign activities on allied territories" and welcomed the new EU sanctions against Russia announced earlier today by the Council of the EU and targeting "hybrid" threats.
For his part, President Stubb reiterated Finlandآ's steadfast support to Ukraine, adding that "Russia continues to be the Allianceآ's and Finland most significant threat". (end)
