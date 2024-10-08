Netcracker Helps Nuuday Achieve Major Milestone In Its Business Transformation Journey

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Netcracker announced today that leading Danish operator Nuuday's implementation of Netcracker's cloud-native BSS/OSS stack – including managed services – is now supporting all of its B2C mobile customers after successfully completing this phase of a large-scale digital transformation program.

The deployment includes the full suite of Netcracker Digital BSS and OSS – including Customer Engagement, Cloud Platform, AI and Analytics, Integration and API Management – and professional services , including E2E Program Delivery, System Integration and Support & Managed Services. Nuuday's mobile customers are experiencing a number of key improvements, including simpler, more intuitive digital channels and a significantly enhanced store experience, while the operator is benefiting from more streamlined service provisioning, order management, revenue management and fulfillment.

“We could not be happier as we go live with this critical phase of our larger digital transformation program with Netcracker,” said Monika Gullin, CTO and EVP at Nuuday.“By moving from legacy systems, manual processes and lack of a 360-view of our customers to Netcracker's BSS/OSS stack, we have been able to greatly improve customer experience through the use of digital channels, get to market much faster with new offers and lower our overall costs.”

“Netcracker is proud to be the business transformation partner of choice for Nuuday's large-scale transformation across all lines of business,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker.“With the successful live deployment for Nuuday's mobile consumers well underway and showing key results, we look forward to our continued partnership to achieve future project goals.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit .

