College Board: BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDE FOR COLLEGE PLANNING

The College Board makes it easier for students and parents by providing clear steps they can take on this exciting journey. From AP classes and the SAT, to free, online education resources like BigFuture, there are best practices and new information both students and parents need to be aware of.

The SAT Suite is now fully digital – that includes SAT Weekend, as well as SAT School Day and the PSAT-related assessments, which are given in school, during the day.

Students enrolled in an Advanced Placement course should let their AP teacher know they're committed to taking the AP Exam in the spring. Regardless of score, all AP Exam scores prove a willingness to work hard and complete college-level work. Taking an AP Exam also gives students the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school. There are free, online resources like BigFuture that help students explore careers, plan for college, and pay for college. PLUS: Students who complete steps on BigFuture can win scholarship drawings-two $40,000 scholarships or multiple $500 scholarships per month.

In this segment, College Board's Stacey Foney shares the latest information on preparing for and taking the SAT, details on AP courses and why they're essential, prep classes that will put students in the best position to succeed and more.

