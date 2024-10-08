ABB Robotics' New Energy Efficiency Service Cuts Power Usage By '30 Percent' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ABB Robotics' new efficiency service cuts power usage by '30 percent'

ABB Robotics has launched an“Energy Efficiency Service” providing manufacturers with a package of consultation, analysis and tools to increase the energy efficiency of their robots.

The service offers up to 30 percent energy savings, addressing the high energy costs that hinder the competitiveness of 58 percent of surveyed global manufacturers, according to a recent Energy Efficiency Movement report.

Michael Hose, managing director ABB Robotics customer service business line, says:“Reducing energy consumption is a priority for manufacturers, with over 93 percent surveyed stating they will invest in energy efficiency improvements in the next three years to reduce costs and demonstrate progress towards more sustainable operations.

“Our new service will identify ways to achieve these objectives by optimizing robot energy efficiency, including fine-tuning performance and using the latest robot technologies.”

Gauging the energy efficiency of industrial robots has traditionally been a complex task, involving measuring multiple electrical components.

It has also been difficult to gauge the impact of factors such as inefficient setup, component sizing, overloading, and application changes that can cause changes in a robot's original performance.

ABB Robotics Energy Efficiency Service will address these challenges by combining ABB's 50 years of industrial robotics experience with a suite of energy measurement tools, providing an easy way to assess and optimize robot energy efficiency.

The suite features three main tools – Standby Energy Optimisation, Program Optimization and Energy Monitoring and Benchmarking.

Thetool is an external measurement tool that customers can use to assess the real energy consumption of their robot and controller. Data gathered by the tool is used to generate a report with advice on ways to save energy and recommendations for further steps for fine-tuning performance.Thetool analyses a robot's operating program to highlight areas where improvements can be made to save energy. Using back up data from the robot, the tool identifies measures such as adjusting the robot's programmed speed or motion paths that can improve performance and reduce energy.Thetool enables continuous monitoring of robot energy consumption and comparison. Data on energy consumption is made available, together with recommendations for improving performance and comparisons with robots in similar applications.

The service can also provide an analysis on the impact of upgrading to new generation technologies offering energy saving features.

ABB's next generation OmniCore robot controller, for example, offers best-in-class motion control, as well as 20 percent energy saving through features including power re-generation technology and brake energy recovery.

The Energy Efficiency Service is the latest development in ABB's strategy to help businesses to transform their sustainability by using automation to optimize processes and minimize waste.