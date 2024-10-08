Regency Centers Celebrates Zero Emissions Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) We're dedicated to cutting our absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 28% by 2030, with a long-term goal of reaching net zero by 2050. In celebration of Zero Emissions Day, and as part of our ongoing commitment to a sustainable future, we're proud to highlight that we've reduced emissions by 18% since 2019.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters

View original content here