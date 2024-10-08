OAN Gains Eight Million New Homes For Its OTA Diginet OAN Plus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAN Plus Launches on over 85 Broadcast Stations Across the United States Bringing its Total OTA Distribution to over 17 Million Homes

Herring Networks, announced today that it has concluded an agreement with Bridge News LLC to launch OAN Plus and AWE Plus on over 85 broadcast stations across the United States. The recently completed deployment includes eight of the top ten demographic marketing areas (DMAs) representing over a third of the US population. The addition of the Bridge News stations will add to the existing 60 broadcast stations already featuring OAN Plus and AWE Plus across the nation.



"We're thrilled to have OAN Plus and AWE Plus deployed across Bridge News' stations. The strength of these two channels will further complement the diginet lineup on our broadcast stations," stated Scott Centers, President of OTA Production Operations at Bridge News.

"Bridge News has done a wonderful job building out solid coverage across the United States. We're grateful for the enhanced OTA broadcast distribution," stated Charles Herring, president of Herring Networks, owner of OAN Plus and AWE Plus.



With the cable industry losing video subscribers at a rapid pace, OTA distribution has been a bright spot experiencing growth in users as consumers seek free video options to avoid costly cable television bills. In addition to OTA broadcast distribution, over the last several years OAN Plus and AWE Plus have also gained distribution on over thirty leading free-ad-supported-TV (FAST) platforms. OAN Plus and AWE Plus are the free to the consumer variants of cable channels AWE and OAN, available on cable lineups and offered under a subscription model to nearly every connected video device.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN"), launched on July 4, 2013 to provide independent and credible U.S. and international news 24/7. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces sixteen hours of live news every weekday plus four one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

OAN and OAN Plus are available to tens of millions of households via cable, over-the-air broadcast, and streaming platforms across the nation and around the world. OAN also provides a 24/7 live streaming app branded " OAN Live " that is available on most leading streaming devices. For more information about One America News Network , please visit .

