All Dogs Swim So Should You Makes A Splash In Children's Water Safety Literature

Bruce Torrance's illustrated children's continues to promote essential swimming skills and water safety

CHIEFLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As summer approaches and families head to pools and beaches, there's no better time to revisit Bruce Torrance's delightful and educational children's book, "All Dogs Swim So Should You ." Originally published on May 1, 2020, this charming tale continues to make waves in promoting water safety and swimming skills for young readers.Illustrated by Scott Weinberg, "All Dogs Swim So Should You" follows Bill and Kim as they embark on an adventure to learn how to swim. Accompanied by their faithful canine companion, Ralph, the children discover the joys and importance of swimming through a special program called "Every Child A Swimmer."Key features of the book include:| An engaging storyline that makes learning about water safety fun| Colorful illustrations that bring the characters and their journey to life| Important lessons about swimming skills and water safety| A positive message that encourages children to try new things"In a coastal state like Florida, swimming isn't just a recreational activity-it's an essential life skill," says Bruce Torrance, author and longtime swimming pool industry professional. "This book aims to inspire confidence in children and show them that if dogs can swim naturally, they too can learn this vital skill."As we approach the summer months, "All Dogs Swim So Should You" serves as a timely reminder of the importance of water safety education. The book is an excellent resource for parents, teachers, and swim instructors looking to introduce young children to the world of swimming in a fun and accessible way."All Dogs Swim So Should You" is available at major bookstores, online retailers, and select swimming facilities. For orders please click here .About the Author:Bruce Torrance, born on July 27, 1946, is a proud Baby Boomer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. With a BA from Florida Atlantic University, Bruce has been a fixture in the swimming pool construction industry since 1983. A South Florida resident since 1963, he combines his professional expertise with his passion for swimming, golf, tennis, running, and reading to create engaging content that promotes water safety.For media inquiries, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Bruce Torrance

