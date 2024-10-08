Blackpearl Group Welcomes Proven Growth Leader To Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARIZONA CITY,

Ariz., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackpearl Group Limited (NZX:BPG) has welcomed US-based Jyllene Miller to its Board of Directors, effective 9 September 2024. With over 25 years of experience spanning mid-market to Fortune 500 enterprises and game-changing startups, Miller brings a wealth of expertise to support the company's continued expansion.

Last week, Blackpearl Group announced reaching NZ$10.4 million (approximately US$6.1 million) in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and a NZ$10 million (approximately US$5.9 million) capital raise, confirming that it's a critical time to focus on building out a Board that will help build a solid platform for its anticipated growth.

Founded in 2012, the market leading data technology company has pioneered a new breed of AI driven sales and marketing solutions for the US market. "Blackpearl Group's immediate challenge is to continue to build high-performing teams that can execute at scale to consistently accelerate revenue. I've worked with teams across markets, regions and

timezones to drive that kind of fast, effective growth and I recognise the same ambition and capability at Blackpearl Group. The team is laser-focused on scaling quickly, and I'm excited to help make that happen using my ability to align strategy with execution across sales, marketing and customer engagement," comments Miller.

A specialist in global go-to-market (GTM) strategies, business development, M&A and building high performance team cultures, Miller most recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Emerging Business at Nasdaq-listed Concentrix. Her track record includes guiding companies from pre-revenue to $20 million, and being part of executive teams that scaled organisations from under $100 million to $4.5 billion and $6 billion, respectively. She also played a key role in leading a successful IPO on NASDAQ.

"Jyllene has 'been there; done that', even during significant enterprise market complexity, making her an invaluable addition to our Board. As a growth-minded leader, she has an innate ability to both identify what needs to be done to grow and to ask the right questions - focused on sustaining that success. I'm confident her guidance will help sharpen our strategic focus as a Board and look forward to her playing an integral role in our success going forward," concludes Nick Lissette, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Blackpearl Group.

About Blackpearl Group (NZX: BPG)

Blackpearl Group (BPG) is a market leading data technology company that pioneers AI driven, sales and marketing solutions for the US market.

Specifically engineered for small-medium sized businesses (SMEs), BPG consistently delivers exceptional value to its customers. Our mantra is simple: 'Better Growth Together'. When our customers win, we win.

Founded in 2012, BPG is based in Wellington, New Zealand, and Phoenix, Arizona.

