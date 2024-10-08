Nordstrom Rack To Open New Location In Prosper, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct.

8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN ) announced plans to open a new

Nordstrom Rack

in Prosper, Texas, in fall 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Prosper community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack . "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Dallas and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."



Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom and NordstromRack, and they can make returns easily."

The 26,000-square-foot store will be located at The Gates of Prosper, a popular shopping center that includes Target,

Sephora, and HomeGoods. The Gates of Prosper is owned and managed by Blue Star Land and is at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway, Preston Road, and Highway 380.

"We are looking forward to welcoming a brand the caliber of

Nordstrom to The Gates of Prosper and the Prosper community. Nordstrom Rack will undoubtedly be a valuable addition, enhancing both The Gates and the shopping experience for our North Texas community," said Joe Hickman, general manager for Blue Star Land.

Nordstrom Rack

is the off-price retail division of

Nordstrom, Inc.

and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at

Nordstrom

stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom

and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.



In addition to this new location, Nordstrom will also be opening a location in Houston next spring. These new locations expand the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Texas. It currently operates eight Nordstrom stores and 23 Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas, generating more than 3,800 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates.

Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.



About

Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rac

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world bette

than we found it.



About Blue Star Land

Over the past 20 years, Blue Star Land has elevated the standard of mixed-used developments and master-planned communities in North Texas with projects such as The Star in Frisco, Star Trail, Starwood, and others. With The Gates of Prosper, Blue Star Land, LP -a company owned by the Gene and Jerry Jones family of the Dallas Cowboys Football Club-continues this tradition of excellence.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sepeedeh Hashemian

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]



SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

