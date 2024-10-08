Award-Winning Pitmaster Christie Vanover Releases New Cookbook: Holiday Grilling

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Add flame-kissed flavor to your holiday table with 111 Recipes to Celebrate the Season

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday season, Christie Vanover, champion pitmaster and the owner of Girls Can Grill, is excited to announce the release of her first cookbook, Holiday Grilling: 111 Recipes to Celebrate the Season.

Already a bestseller on , the includes more than 100 recipes, ranging from her family's classics to new modern dishes.

“Grilling and smoking isn't just for summer. The holidays are a beautiful time to gather around the grill with friends and family, to form lasting memories and new traditions” said Vanover.

From Thanksgiving to Valentine's Day, this cookbook offers menu suggestions for all the major holidays and transforms traditional meals into unforgettable outdoor feasts.

Whether your grill is fueled by gas, charcoal or pellets, Vanover shares pitmaster secrets for using a grill to bake or roast just about any dish.

The full-color book starts with party appetizers, festive cocktails and her family's traditional brunch dishes. Then Vanover shares recipes and tips for memorable main courses and addictive sides. Her collection of desserts includes cakes, pies, cookies and candies with instructions for how to bake them on a grill or in the oven.

Holiday Grilling was released Sept. 29. On Oct. 4, it ranked as the number three Amazon bestseller in the barbecuing and grilling category and continues to be the top Amazon new release in BBQ and grilling cookbooks.

About the Author

Christie Vanover is the founder of Girls Can Grill®, a renowned brand dedicated to empowering grillers of all skill levels. A seasoned pitmaster with countless awards under her belt, Christie has cooked on dozens of different grills, with at least 30 in her backyard at any given time. Her recipes have been featured by top BBQ companies and media outlets, and she competed on Food Network's BBQ Brawl. She also hosts the popular BBQ Tips Podcast, where she shares her extensive insider secrets about competition barbecue.

Holiday Grilling Highlights

Over 100 recipes covering Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, Valentine's Day, Easter and more. Grilled appetizers, festive cocktails, mains, sides, brunch spreads and desserts. Plus, expert tips for grilling on any type of equipment, including gas grills, pellet grills and charcoal grills.

Where to Buy

Holiday Grilling: 111 Recipes to Celebrate the Season is available now in both paperback and hard cover on Amazon. The book is self-published through Amazon KDP, making it accessible worldwide.

