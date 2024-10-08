New Hippoo Woocommerce App Simplifies Store Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hippoo has introduced its new WooCommerce app , designed to simplify the management of stores. The app provides a range of features aimed at making order fulfillment, inventory tracking, and customer engagement more efficient for both small and large businesses. Available on and Android, the app supports users on multiple devices.The Hippoo WooCommerce app is intended to cater to users of all technical levels, offering a comprehensive solution for store management. Key features of the app include order and inventory management, barcode scanning, customer engagement tools, and real-time notifications. The app also provides insights into sales trends and product demand, helping store owners make informed decisions.Key Features:Order Fulfillment:Hippoo enables users to manage orders easily, track order status, and ensure customer satisfaction through efficient order processing.Inventory Management:The app alerts users when stock is low, helping businesses maintain accurate inventory levels and avoid overselling.Barcode Scanning:Users can scan barcodes or SKUs to quickly locate products, manage inventory, and adjust details on the go.Customer Engagement:The app allows users to monitor customer reviews and respond to feedback, improving customer service and maintaining engagement.Analytics:The app offers data insights, enabling users to track sales performance and identify high-demand products.Instant Notifications:Real-time alerts notify users of new orders or low stock, ensuring prompt action in managing store operations.Hippoo's app also offers multi-store management, enabling users to handle multiple WooCommerce stores within a single interface. Additionally, the app supports customizable extensions, such as notifications, popups, and ticket systems, to meet specific business needs.Detailed Functionality The app's order management system provides a detailed view of orders, including customer names, order IDs, payment methods, and items. It also includes tools for adding private or customer notes and changing order statuses. A barcode scanner allows users to find orders or products quickly using barcodes from invoices or SKUs.Product management is simplified through an intuitive interface that shows essential product details, such as price, SKU, and stock status. Users can also share products directly to social media from the app. The out-of-stock list feature enables users to monitor inventory levels in real-time and manage restocking efficiently.ConclusionHippoo's new WooCommerce app is positioned to enhance online store management with a focus on accessibility and efficiency. The app is available for download from both the Apple App Store(Hippoo iOS app ) and Google Play Store(Woocommerce app).

