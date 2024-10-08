Chobani Adds Hans Neubert As Chief Design Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Neubert to lead design strategy, creative impact, and customer experience

NEW YORK and NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting an ongoing dedication to pioneering design that aligns with the company's values and goals,

Chobani, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Hans Neubert as Chief Design Officer, effective Tuesday, October 8, 2024, reporting to Founder and CEO, Hamdi Ulukaya. This strategic addition to the Chobani team reflects our continued commitment to innovation, excellence, and the enhancement of customer experiences across all touchpoints.

Neubert will spearhead our design strategy, driving innovation throughout the customer experience journey. He will lead a multidisciplinary function to shape the Chobani ecosystem, encompassing brand experience, design innovation, retail, hospitality, and our diverse workplaces.

"From day one, we've had a clear vision: making better, more nutritious, natural, and delicious food – accessible to everyone. Design has and will play a vital role in bringing our vision to life – creating an emotional connection to everything we craft, the places we work, and how we invite people to experience what we're all about," said

Ulukaya. "What I love about Hans is his curiosity and how he tackles problems from new and different angles, always delivering inspiring and beautiful results. I can't wait to see what we create together."

Neubert brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles at prominent creative agencies and design organizations, including Gensler, Frog Design, Huge, and VSA Partners. His work has spanned six continents, transforming product, brand, and customer experiences for both start-ups and Fortune 100 companies. His insatiable curiosity and unique approach to problem-solving have consistently yielded inspiring and impactful results.

Neubert shares roots similar to those of Chobani itself. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife Tika and their daughters, Cleo and Esme.

Chobani, Neubert said, "I am delighted to join Chobani and be part of a company that has made such a positive impact on the food industry and the world at large. Chobani's commitment to social good, sustainability, and innovation provides a powerful platform for design to make a meaningful difference. I look forward to helping drive the company's creative vision and furthering our shared mission of making good food for all."

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.



Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.



