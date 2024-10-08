Natural Gas Production In U.S. At All-Time High

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %NaturalGas production in the United States is at an all-time high as demand for the source skyrockets.

Power producers in the U.S. have propelled natural power generation to new highs over the first nine months of this year.

Natural gas's share of power generation in America is at a record high and currently accounts for 46% of total power consumption in the country, according to LSEG data.

The U.S., which is the world's largest producer, shows no signs of reducing its consumption anytime soon, and looks poised to increase its use of gas in the future.

Climate activists criticize the U.S. for its growing use of natural gas, saying it runs counter to the country’s environmental goals and stated desire to lower its greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the criticisms, the U.S. is turning to natural gas to meet its power needs.

Through the first nine months of 2024, total power generation from gas-fired power plants in the U.S. totaled 55.6 million megawatt hours (MWh), according to LSEG.

That total was up nearly 5% from the same months in 2023, and the highest level on record.

Growth of natural gas use in the U.S. is above other countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy and Russia.

Among the 10 largest natural gas producers, only Mexico, Qatar and Thailand grew their consumption faster than the U.S. over the first half of 2024, data shows.