Redefining Healthcare With Artificial Intelligence: Join The Healthcare AI Summit 2024

Esteemed Expert Speakers of the Healthcare AI Summit

Top Leaders Share Expert Insights on Wellness, Patient Care, Business Innovation, and the Future of Healthcare

- Alicia LyttleATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthcare AI Summit 2024 is set to revolutionize the healthcare industry by showcasing how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming patient care, wellness, and healthcare business operations. This must-attend event will unite top healthcare, technology, and AI experts for two days of powerful content. The summit promises actionable strategies and groundbreaking insights for healthcare professionals, tech innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders looking to leverage AI for enhanced healthcare delivery.Why the AI Healthcare Summit is DifferentThe Healthcare AI Summit 2024 will provide concise, high-impact presentations. Each speaker will have just 18 minutes to share their most valuable strategies-straight to the point, with no sales pitches. This unique format ensures that every session delivers tangible takeaways and ends with free resources to accelerate attendees' AI journey.Unmatched Access to Game-Changing AI InnovationsAttendees will gain access to some of the most cutting-edge AI-driven insights from industry leaders who are already shaping the future of healthcare. This summit offers a front-row seat to the future of healthcare, featuring presentations from distinguished experts across various fields who will explore AI's role in transforming wellness, patient care, healthcare operations, and much more.Meet the HostsAlicia Lyttle , MSPH, is the founder of AI InnoVision and a globally recognized expert in AI and digital marketing with over 24 years of experience. As a leader in the AI space, Alicia has helped businesses harness the power of technology to drive transformation. She is the creator of the CPD-Accredited AI Consultant Certification Program, empowering professionals to maximize AI's potential. Alicia's achievements include the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and recognition through multiple industry-specific accolades. She has spoken internationally, sharing her expertise in AI and innovation with audiences from Singapore to South Africa. "Health hacking with AI is one of the most exciting growth areas," says Lyttle. "This summit is about giving attendees the tools and insights to make impactful changes in healthcare through AI."Sharon Easterling , MHA, RHIA, CCS, CDIP, CRC, FAHIMA, is the CEO of Upskillz, LLC and an award-winning healthcare leader with over 20 years of experience in Health Information Management (HIM) and clinical documentation. Sharon has been recognized as a LinkedIn Top Voice in Healthcare Revenue Cycle and has received the DotComm and Viddy Awards. Her work focuses on integrating AI solutions into healthcare settings to improve efficiency and care quality. Sharon's passion for AI extends to developing tools that enhance clinical documentation integrity and healthcare operations. "The potential of AI in healthcare is immense, and this summit is an important step in bringing practical, life-changing AI strategies to healthcare professionals," said Easterling. "It's exciting to see how AI is redefining patient care, and I'm thrilled to share these insights with the healthcare community."Esteemed Expert Speakers and Their Topics- Katrece Nolen, Founder of Katrece Nolen Consulting: AI Meets Advocacy: How Technology Is Transforming Patient Empowerment in Cancer Care. Katrece is a breast cancer survivor and advocate who is leveraging her expertise in AI to improve patient advocacy and healthcare equity.- Dr. J. Denise Clement, MD, Founder of Asend MD LLC: Enhancing Patient Communications with AI. Dr. Clement has over 30 years of experience in occupational and environmental medicine. Her work focuses on developing AI solutions for improved patient communication.- Dr. LaFarra Young, MD, Founder of J.U.I.C.E. Wellness Consulting: Redefining Women's Health: Integrating AI and Holistic Health. A triple board-certified physician, Dr. Young specializes in combining AI with holistic health approaches to empower women over 40.- Rachel Muller, Certified AI Consultant: AI for Accessibility: Transforming Healthcare for People with Disabilities. Rachel's diverse background includes healthcare support, education, and AI consulting, focusing on improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities.- Nina Stevenson, Founder of Nina Nurses: CNA to LVN Program in 6 Weeks. Nina is a registered nurse and educator with over 25 years of experience, dedicated to advancing healthcare professionals through innovative AI-driven education.- Patrice Malloy, The Affluent CFOTM: Mind Over Machine: How AI Is Empowering Mental Health to New Heights. A certified AI consultant and financial expert, Patrice helps small businesses leverage AI to enhance mental health services and increase operational efficiency.- Alicia Lyttle, CEO of AI InnoVision: Health Hacking with Artificial Intelligence. Alicia draws on her extensive experience in the field to share practical strategies for using AI to revolutionize wellness and health practices.- Sherimane Johnson, Founder of NaturallySweet Desserts: Leveraging AI to Revolutionize Chronic Disease Management: Insights from Diabetes to Prostate Cancer. Sherimane combines her IT expertise with a passion for plant-based living. She uses AI to enhance chronic disease management and wellness.- Dwayne Stevens, IT Audit and Cybersecurity Specialist: Leveraging AI Tools for Enhanced Audits, Governance, and Cybersecurity in Healthcare. Dwayne is a certified auditor with over two decades of experience in IT governance, auditing, and cybersecurity in the healthcare sector.- Gina Pritchard, DNP, Founder of The Prevent Clinic: How Proper AI Use in CAT Scans Is Preventing Heart Attacks, Strokes, Dementia, and Diabetes. Gina, a board-certified nurse practitioner, focuses on AI applications in cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection.- Leanne Isaacson, LinkedIn Strategist, and AI Consultant: Empowering Non-Profits with AI: Addressing Social Isolation in Communities. Leanne is an AI and LinkedIn expert who helps non-profits harness AI to reduce social isolation and improve community engagement.- Angela Hawkins, CEO of Bamblu: Sleep and Its Impact on Your Health. Angela uses AI to promote wellness through her eco-friendly sleep solutions company, focusing on sleep's critical role in overall health.- Karen Chuk, President of Karen Chuk Consulting Inc.: Beyond Burnout: NHI-Recognized AI Innovation for Automated PHI De-Identification in Healthcare. Karen is an AI-certified consultant with expertise in automating Protected Health Information (PHI) processes in compliance with healthcare standards.- LaTrece Bartley, Founder of E3 Training and Consulting Agency: AI-Enhanced Wellness Programs: Empowering Healthcare Workers and Patients. LaTrece's background in wellness consulting and AI enables her to design programs that enhance healthcare workers' well-being and patient outcomes.- Victoria Lynn Calcagno, AI Consultant and Holistic Health Advocate: How AI Is Leveling the Playing Field for Holistic Health Professionals. Victoria integrates AI into holistic health practices, empowering practitioners to compete in the healthcare industry.- Tenita Joi Abraham, Financial Advisor and AI Consultant: Financial Wellness for Healthcare Workers. Tenita combines financial planning expertise with AI to offer innovative solutions for healthcare workers seeking financial wellness.- Sharon Easterling, CEO of Upskillz, LLC: Make AI Your Handy Dandy Health Resource, Study Buddy, or Researcher. Sharon discusses how AI can streamline healthcare operations, improve clinical documentation, and be a valuable resource for healthcare professionals.- Damon L. Davis, Healthcare IT Leader: Algorithmic Inequality: Will AI Alleviate or Exacerbate Health Disparities? Damon specializes in health IT and advocates for using AI to reduce health disparities and improve healthcare access for underrepresented communities.- Erica Horton, Family Nurse Practitioner: Empowering Healthcare: Using AI and Design Tools to Create Patient-Friendly Materials and Enhance Nursing Education. Erica is a nurse practitioner and AI consultant focused on using AI tools to enhance patient education and streamline nursing practices.- Donna Davis, CEO of D.W. Davis Consulting: Harnessing the Power of AI to Get Your Organization Grant Ready. Donna helps businesses leverage AI to streamline grant writing and other operational tasks to achieve sustainable growth.- Heather S. M. John, MBA, Soft Skills Expert, and Digital Entrepreneur: The AI-Human Connection: Nurturing the Skills That Keep Healthcare Human. Heather focuses on integrating AI with human skills development to maintain compassionate care in an AI-driven healthcare system.- Sharonda Davis, Founder of NurseBloc: Closing Experience Gaps in Nursing Using AI. Sharonda uses AI to address nursing education and operations gaps, improving patient care and nurse career development.- Nancy Clark, MSN, RN: Chatbots: Your 24/7 Assistant for Streamlining Healthcare Operations and Improving Patient Care. Nancy uses AI-powered chatbots to optimize healthcare administration and enhance patient care efficiency.- Almetha Ford, AI Consultant: AI for Empowering Patients Through Health Education. Almetha uses AI to improve access to health education and patient care, focusing on innovative solutions for better patient outcomes.- Wesley Smith, IT Leader, and AI Innovator: Enhancing Support for Family Members and Caregivers of Patients by Harnessing the Power of GPTs. Wesley's AI innovations focus on creating tools for caregivers, helping them provide better support for patients with complex healthcare needs.A Glimpse into the Future of HealthcareFor two content-packed days, participants will explore how AI revolutionizes every aspect of healthcare, from operations to patient empowerment. Every session is designed to provide actionable strategies that healthcare professionals, business leaders, and tech innovators can apply immediately.Free Registration and Unmissable ContentRegistration is free for the Healthcare AI Summit 2024, offering attendees unparalleled access to top-tier insights from industry leaders shaping the future of healthcare through AI.Join the AI Healthcare RevolutionMore than a typical conference, the Healthcare AI Summit 2024 catalyzes transformative innovation, paving the way for a new era in healthcare. Attendees will gain exclusive access to live training, free resources, and a community of visionaries driving the future of AI in healthcare.Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to unlock new growth, better care, and endless innovation with AI. Register today!About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision, led by Alicia Lyttle, is a pioneering AI consultancy firm that delivers bespoke AI solutions for corporations and organizations. It empowers professionals and organizations worldwide to harness AI's transformative potential, with a focus on business innovation. For more information, visit .About Upskillz, LLCUpskillz, LLC, founded by Sharon Easterling, is a healthcare consulting firm specializing in AI-driven solutions for Health Information Management (HIM) and clinical documentation. For more information, visit .

