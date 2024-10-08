Forty8fifty Labs Expands Resource Management Service To Deliver The Flexible IT Talent That Boosts Organizational Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With Flexible Resource Hiring Options, Comprehensive Resource Management Service Helps Companies Enhance their Competitive Edge

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs , the company that innovates to create your differentiation, today announced the expansion of its Resource Management Service which now delivers flexible IT talent solutions for every demand in the technological ecosystem. Using a proven delivery assurance methodology, the enhanced service elevates operational efficiency by providing agile access to top-tier IT talent across a full range of capabilities and domains.

Offering a deep pool of IT experts, Forty8Fifty Labs introduces a robust suite of resource management services to provide the right talent at the right time. Core offerings include resources for Application Development & Data Analytics; Infrastructure, Cloud & Hybrid Cloud; Security & Compliance as well as Project Management. Each specialty area is backed by Forty8Fifty Labs' proven delivery methodology and a range of short-term and long-term hiring models.

"Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to offer services that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations," said George Contino, Vice President, Resource Management Services, Forty8Fifty Labs. "With our comprehensive Resource Management Services, we are ready to address the fluctuations in workload and skill requirements that many of our clients face, without the long-term commitment of hiring full-time employees."

Forty8Fifty Lab' Resource Management Services provide seamless access to the right level of IT talent, on demand across the following functional areas:



Application Development & Data Analytics Resources : Access a diverse pool of skilled developers and data analysts to accelerate project delivery.

Infrastructure & Cloud Resources : Leverage seasoned experts to optimize technology infrastructure and achieve rapid time-to-value.

Security Resources : Mitigate risks and secure enterprises with end-to-end comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance support. Project Management Resources : Ensure projects stay on track and within budget with expert project management support.

All tailored engagements are supported by the Forty8Fifty Labs flexible resource hiring approach. Customers will benefit from a seamless integration process and transparent agreements to empower teams with the expertise required for project success. For more information, visit or request more information here .

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs

is the company that innovates to create your differentiation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Verinext , Forty8Fifty Labs specializes in software engineering, data analytics and AI, intelligent automation, Atlassian solutions and resource management services to empower enterprises to innovate and operate at the speed of business. The company's passionate, experienced team is hyper-focused on helping customers set themselves apart for a competitive advantage. Operating across four interlocking principles – build, modernize, manage and secure – Forty8Fifty Labs delivers modern technology solutions for today's digital business. For more information, visit forty8fiftylabs.

