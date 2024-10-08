Philip J. Dejesus DDS., MAGD, FICOI Earns Spot Among Connecticut's Top Dentists In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Phillip DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOISHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DeJesus Dental Group is thrilled to announce that Philip J. DeJesus, D.D.S., MAGD, FICOI, has once again been recognized as one of Connecticut's Top Dentists in Connecticut Magazine's 2024 edition. This prestigious honor is exclusively based on peer recommendations and highlights Dr. DeJesus' continued leadership in cutting-edge dental care.Peers across the state recommended Dr. DeJesus for his innovative approach and dedication to patient care. Dr. DeJesus, known for his mastery in general dentistry, dental implants, and advanced cosmetic procedures, has earned his colleagues' and patients' trust and respect over his 32-year career.“It's deeply rewarding to be recognized by fellow professionals, especially in a field that constantly evolves with new technologies and techniques,” said Dr. DeJesus, founder of DeJesus Dental Group.“Our commitment to exceptional care has always been grounded in adopting the most effective methods to deliver the best patient outcomes.”In addition to Dr. DeJesus' expertise, the DeJesus Dental Group is known for its personalized, patient-focused care. His office manager, Maria Matos, shared her thoughts on this latest recognition:“Our entire team is proud of Dr. DeJesus' accomplishments. His approach to patient care is not just about the advanced technology we use but about making each patient feel comfortable and valued. It's why so many people trust us with their dental health.”Dr. DeJesus graduated from SUNY Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine and completed his advanced residency at St. Barnabas Hospital, one of the nation's top dental training programs. He also completed a fellowship in implantology at New York University College of Dentistry and holds Mastership status from the Academy of General Dentistry. The practice offers a full spectrum of dental services, from general dentistry and orthodontics to Hybridge Dental Implants and comprehensive cosmetic restorations.Connecticut Magazine's annual Top Dentists list is created through an extensive peer review, and only the most highly recommended practitioners make the final list. General dentists like Dr. DeJesus, who offer preventive care and more complex procedures such as dental implants, play a vital role in maintaining oral health for patients of all ages.About DeJesus Dental GroupDeJesus Dental Group's Shelton dental office offers dental services such as cleanings, cosmetic dentistry, implants, and emergency procedures. Our Bridgeport dental office also offers orthodontics, full-mouth restorations, and family dental services. The offices emphasize patient comfort and precision in every treatment and use state-of-the-art technology, such as soft tissue lasers and 3D Cone Beam imaging. For more information, visit dejesusdental.

